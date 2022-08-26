Could Wisconsin tax student loan debt forgiveness?

This week, President Joe Biden announced a student loan forgiveness plan. Will you have to pay taxes on those savings?
By John Stofflet and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Washington D.C. think tank called the Tax Foundation claimed in a report that Wisconsin is one of 13 states that could potentially tax that loan forgiveness if the Wisconsin Legislature doesn’t exempt it from taxation. The Foundation said the tax could cost Wisconsinites as much as $530, depending on your income level.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue said Thursday that the state recommends following IRS guidelines and the federal government isn’t taxing this money. It’s up to the state Legislature to approve that.

When the feds make changes to the Internal Revenue Code, we ask the legislature to adopt those changes; it’s advantageous to be in harmony with the IRS.

Excluding debt forgiveness from being taxed in this instance requires statutory change. However, at this time, this change has yet to be passed by our state legislature.

Department of Revenue

The student loan debt forgiveness program started at the height of the pandemic and was set to expire on Aug. 31. Under the president’s new extension, people who make less than $125,000 are eligible for $20,000 in forgiveness if they went to college with Pell grants. If they did not go to college with Pell grants, borrowers at that income level can receive $10,000 in student loan forgiveness.

