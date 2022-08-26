DeForest PD: Teen accused of ‘random’ battery of woman on Upper Yahara Trail

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old DeForest resident was taken into custody for an alleged battery on the Upper Yahara Trail that police say appears to be “a random incident.”

The DeForest Police Department stated that its officers responded around 3 p.m. to the trail near Conservancy Plaza and Conservancy Court.

The woman who called 911 told police she was the victim of a battery. She received non-life-threatening injuries and EMS officials treated her on scene.

Officers found the suspect shortly after the incident and took the teen to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center. The teen faces a charge of battery.

Authorities determined that the suspect and victim did not know each other. Police say the teen acted alone and there is no additional threat to the public.

Anyone who has information about this case should call the DeForest Police Department at 608-846-6756.

