Local fish die-off caused by common bacterial disease, DNR says

Dead fish on the banks of the Fox River in downtown Green Bay
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bacterial disease is responsible for a fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR announced Friday that fish collected from the waters had severe cases of columnaris. It’s a common and widespread bacterial disease in freshwater fish. It causes yellow-brown or white lesions on the skin, fins, and gills. The disease is common in late spring and early summer when water warms up.

Reports of dead fish started on June 18. DNR staff conducted a two-week investigation into the deaths.

“It is unusual to see a large die-off of wild, adult channel catfish, but they are known to be susceptible to columnaris,” said Nicole Nietlisbach, DNR Aquatic Veterinarian. “It is possible that warm weather and high levels of organic matter in the water from recent rainstorm runoff created a very favorable environment for Flavobacterium columnare growth during the catfish spawning season, which is an already stressful time for the channel catfish.”

About 99 percent of the dead fish were channel catfish. The DNR says four of the dead fish were suitable for testing.

“Despite almost two weeks of responding to public reports and searching, it was difficult to find either sick or freshly dead fish suitable for testing. Most of the fish seen had been dead for at least a day,” said Dave Boyarski, DNR East District Fisheries Supervisor. “Once a fish dies, they start to decompose and can quickly become unsuitable for testing, especially if the water is warm.”

The DNR says columnaris does not infect humans or other animals. However, all wild fish can have bacteria or parasites harmful to humans. Anglers are encouraged to thoroughly cook all fish and never eat fish found dead or dying.

Report any dead or sick fish to the DNR or local fisheries.

