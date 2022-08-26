Luke’s Closet provides 1,000th bag of clothing for kids in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local nonprofit Luke’s Closet recently provided its 1,000th bag of clothing to kids in need!

The nonprofit works to provide free clothing to Dane County children in foster, kinship and adoptive families.

Dane County currently has about 200 children in foster care and court-ordered kinship care, and an additional 238 kids are in voluntary kinship care, according to the Dane County Department of Human Services.

“We’ve been operating since 2018 and reaching this milestone shows how Luke’s Closet fills a gap in the existing support network,” Luke’s Closet chair Diane Reeber Lin said.

Seventy-six percent of children in foster care in Dane County are victims of child abuse or neglect, the Department of Human Services said. Foster care focuses on placing children who cannot safely remain with their birth families.

“Sometimes children arrive at a home with only the clothes on their back, and buying clothes can mean financial stress for families,” Reeber Lin said. “When children get clothes from Luke’s Closet, it’s one less thing for guardians to worry about. They can better focus on helping children adjust to a new home.”

Luke’s Closet accepts donations year-round of in-season clothing that is new or in nearly new condition. You can visit their website for more information on donating.

“We’re grateful to our generous donors for keeping our closet full of high-quality clothes and to our volunteers for ensuring children’s clothing needs are met,” Reeber Lin said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.