Madison police plans dozens of enhanced traffic enforcements in coming weeks

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Departments has been stepping up its targeted traffic enforcement efforts nearly once a day on average throughout August and officers plan to keep doing so at least through the end of next month

In an update posted Thursday on the police department’s website, MPD let drivers know that six more of its crackdowns on hazardous driving would being coming over the final week of this month. Then, when the calendar flips to September, the police department has 25 more of them lined up.

None of the locations of the enforcement efforts have been released.

Madison police explain the extra patrols are meant to curb hazardous driving in the city, particularly speeding and impaired driving, which investigators find are the leading causes of serious and deadly crashes.

The additional funding to pay the overtime needed for the enforcements, which are done in conjunction with the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, come through grants provided by Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota

Latest News

Water main break shuts down Sun Prairie pool for the summer
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Mineral Point Road will see speed limits drop Monday
Julie Spink
Missing McFarland woman has not been seen in two weeks