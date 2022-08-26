Madison police plans dozens of enhanced traffic enforcements in coming weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Departments has been stepping up its targeted traffic enforcement efforts nearly once a day on average throughout August and officers plan to keep doing so at least through the end of next month

In an update posted Thursday on the police department’s website, MPD let drivers know that six more of its crackdowns on hazardous driving would being coming over the final week of this month. Then, when the calendar flips to September, the police department has 25 more of them lined up.

None of the locations of the enforcement efforts have been released.

Madison police explain the extra patrols are meant to curb hazardous driving in the city, particularly speeding and impaired driving, which investigators find are the leading causes of serious and deadly crashes.

The additional funding to pay the overtime needed for the enforcements, which are done in conjunction with the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, come through grants provided by Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

