Mineral Point Road will see speed limits drop Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Speed limits along a major artery on Madison’s west side will drop to 35 mph on Monday as part of the city’s effort to drive the number of traffic deaths to zero.

The change affects Mineral Point Road from S. Whitney Way to the Beltline, where the current cap for drivers is 40 mph. Despite shaving five miles off the speed limit, city officials predict it will not end up increasing travel times for drivers.

The city points out that this stretch of Mineral Point Road passes by major retails centers, including West Towne Mall, as well as multiple schools, and is one of the key feeders for people wanting to hop onto the Beltline.

According to city statistics, four people have died and fifteen people seriously injured in crashes. Two pedestrians have been hit and one person died in a bicycle wreck.

This is the second speed limit reduction this month as part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative. At the beginning of the month, speeds were knocked down along John Nolen Dr. Earlier this year, the reductions targeted E. Washington Ave.

Three more reductions are slated to happen later this year:

Old Sauk Rd Beltline to Westfield Rd (reduced to 30 mph from 35 mph)

Portage Rd E Washington Ave to Hanson Rd (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph)

Segoe Rd University Ave to Odana Rd (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph)



