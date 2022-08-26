Missing McFarland woman has not been seen in two weeks

Julie Spink
Julie Spink(McFarland Police Dept)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The McFarland Police Dept. issued an endangered missing person alert for a 60-year-old woman whose family has not heard from her in approximately two weeks.

Julie Spink was last seen at her home in McFarland about two weeks ago and could be in the Madison area, the alert stated. She does not have her cell phone with her and is known to have medical issues.

Investigators say she is likely still driving her gray 2001 Buick Park Avenue, with the plate number ANC7272.

Spink is described as a white woman, standing 5′7″ tall and weighing 190 lbs. She has short gray hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the McFarland Police Dept. at 608-838-3151.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota

Latest News

Madison police plans dozens of enhanced traffic enforcements in coming weeks
Water main break shuts down Sun Prairie pool for the summer
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Mineral Point Road will see speed limits drop Monday