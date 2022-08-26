Missing McFarland woman has not been seen in two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The McFarland Police Dept. issued an endangered missing person alert for a 60-year-old woman whose family has not heard from her in approximately two weeks.

Julie Spink was last seen at her home in McFarland about two weeks ago and could be in the Madison area, the alert stated. She does not have her cell phone with her and is known to have medical issues.

Investigators say she is likely still driving her gray 2001 Buick Park Avenue, with the plate number ANC7272.

Spink is described as a white woman, standing 5′7″ tall and weighing 190 lbs. She has short gray hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the McFarland Police Dept. at 608-838-3151.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.