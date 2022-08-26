MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment

(Greg Frank)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspected intruder was found dead inside a Madison apartment on the city’s northeast side after being shot by someone who lives in the home, the police department reported.

According to Chief Shon Barnes, officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of Packers Dr. after a report that a masked man had forced his way into the home and that shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they found someone who lived in the home standing outside and that person directed them into the apartment where they found a masked individual suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Barnes continued. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and a child were still inside the apartment when officers arrived and were taken out of the home. Everyone who was in the home at the time of the break-in is okay, Barnes confirmed.

The police department is still working to determine the events leading up to the shooting and said three people in the home are cooperating.

