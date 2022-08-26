Nice start to the weekend; Watching for Sunday showers

Cooler & drier air moves in for the first part of the weekend. Rain & humidity is back Sunday.
Showers and a few storms are possible Sunday/Monday.
Showers and a few storms are possible Sunday/Monday.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Sunshine lasts through much of Saturday
  • Outside of a spotty shower tomorrow, most of the rainfall arrives Sunday
  • Calm & sunny weather returns next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-pressure has moved into Wisconsin - ushering in drier & cooler air. Afternoon temperatures have risen into the mid/upper 70s. Some places could be near 80-degrees under the mostly sunny sky. A mainly clear sky is expected tonight as lows drop into the mid 50s.

As the high moves East, SE winds will bring in warmer air & increase dew points again. A corridor of warm & moist air is expected to support showers/storms across Minnesota and northern Iowa on Saturday. While some guidance suggests a drier slot of air over southern Wisconsin, some models have allowed moisture into the region.

That said, although the bulk of activity will be across eastern Minnesota and NW Wisconsin, there is an outside chance a few showers could take aim at SW Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. Most places will remain dry and see more sunshine. Highs climb back into the lower 80s.

By Sunday, SW flow aloft will keep the atmosphere nearly saturated & provide a focus for showers/storms. The best chance will be West of Madison initially. Medium-range guidance shows a cluster of showers/storms moving through the area late Sunday morning and into the afternoon. Additional rain chances may continue into Monday as a cold front approaches and moves through.

High-pressure is back for much of next week - keeping the weather calm & seasonable.

