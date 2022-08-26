Madison Police investigating weapons violation on city’s northeast side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police and their Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a weapons violation on the city’s north side.

According to a witness on scene, there is a heavy police presence and nearly a dozen squad cars.

The call came in for officers to head to the scene at 2:38 a.m.

MPD says the investigation is taking place in the 1700 block of Packers Ave. and near Schlimgen Ave.

