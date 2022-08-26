Sunny and Pleasant Today and Saturday

A Good Chance of Showers Sunday
A Good Chance of Showers Sunday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Becoming Mostly Sunny Today
  • Pleasant Temperatures & Humidity Levels
  • Showers on Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Beautiful weather is expected across the region today and Saturday as high pressure drifts across the state. Highs today will reach the upper 70s. Tomorrow and Sunday highs will reach the lower 80s.

As a warm front moves in from the west, a few scattered clouds will begin to fill in late Saturday afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy skies are anticipated Sunday. As the front gets even closer, a few scattered showers will be introduced to the region for the midday and afternoon hours on Sunday.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Showers will exit the region early next week. Sunshine will return Monday afternoon and hang around for much of next week. Pleasant temperatures and low humidity levels will be seen as well.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota

Latest News

A Good Chance of Showers Sunday
Sunny and Pleasant Today and Saturday
Temperatures will climb through the 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances appear likely late...
Tracking the last of the rain; Sunshine for Friday
Tracking a few rain showers Thursday afternoon
Tracking a few rain showers Thursday afternoon
Extended Forecast
Scattered Showers Possible Today