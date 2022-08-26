Sunny and Pleasant Today and Saturday

Key Takeaways

Becoming Mostly Sunny Today

Pleasant Temperatures & Humidity Levels

Showers on Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Beautiful weather is expected across the region today and Saturday as high pressure drifts across the state. Highs today will reach the upper 70s. Tomorrow and Sunday highs will reach the lower 80s.

As a warm front moves in from the west, a few scattered clouds will begin to fill in late Saturday afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy skies are anticipated Sunday. As the front gets even closer, a few scattered showers will be introduced to the region for the midday and afternoon hours on Sunday.

Showers will exit the region early next week. Sunshine will return Monday afternoon and hang around for much of next week. Pleasant temperatures and low humidity levels will be seen as well.

