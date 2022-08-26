Suspect arrested in armed carjacking on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint late Thursday night on Madison’s south side was taken into custody after the suspect was seen about a half-hour later still driving it, the Madison Police Department reported.

In its incident report, MPD stated the victim told investigators he was in the 500 block of Moorland Rd. and walking to his vehicle around 10 p.m. when the suspect stopped him. He pointed a gun at victim, demanding his wallet, cell phone, and car keys, before driving off in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was not hurt in the incident, MPD noted.

About a half-hour later, a member of another law enforcement agency spotted the suspect and the vehicle and tried to stop him, the report continued. It indicated the suspect pulled over into a parking lot near Waunona Woods Court and took off on foot.

The suspect did not make it far before law enforcement tracked him down. He has since been arrested and booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of armed robbery, operating motor vehicle without consent, and resisting arrest. Officers also located the gun used in the incident.

