United Way of Dane Co. launches $18.4 million Community Campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The United Way of Dane County rolled out its 2022 Community Campaign Tuesday, with this year’s fundraising goal being set at $18.4 million.

United Way noted that it looked into community data when determining the amount of money they wanted to raise, noting it is a $300,000 increase from the previous year’s campaign.

United Way 2022 Campaign Chair and MGE President/CEO Jeff Keebler said while the goal is big, they are optimistic it will be reached.

“By working together, we can achieve meaningful, measurable change! So, we’re asking everyone to give, in any way they can,” Keebler said. “There’s truly no other organization that centers families and works across sectors the way that United Way does. Together, we can help launch United Way of Dane County into the next century of impact and innovation.”

The nonprofit held its event at the Madison Mallards duckpond with nearly 400 volunteers participating to meet with the community and hold family-friendly activities. President and CEO of United Way of Dane Co. Renee Moe said the agency was excited to celebrate.

“It was so great to be back in-person at the Mallards stadium after a few very challenging years – especially since we’re also celebrating our Centennial!” Moe exclaimed. “The energy on the field was contagious, and we can’t wait to keep that momentum moving.”

Volunteers also helped make over 2,000 paper product packs that will be handed out to organizations that include Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Middleton Outreach Ministry, The River Food Pantry and Second Harvest Foodbank.

