Verona area cat adoption and resource center raising funds for expansion

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A pet adoption and resource center is expanding and remodeling their Verona adoption center, thanks to the community’s support.

Angel’s Wish is in the process of doubling their number of cat condos, establishing a specialized medical intake area, and improving the overall environment for the cats and kittens they care for.

Volunteer and board member Alyssa Pon-Franklin said the expansion is long overdue and she is grateful for space that can evolve with the community’s needs.

“We specialize in working with like orphaned kittens and moms and litters, so being able to have more space to adequately serve their needs is really important for our vulnerable cats,” Pon-Franklin said.

The organization has raised $110,000 so far, and they are looking to raise another $40,000 by the end of constriction season next month. Angel’s Wish is also looking for volunteers and foster families. To donate or volunteer, visit https://angelswish.org/.

