Verona area cat adoption and resource center raising funds for expansion

Verona area cat adoption and resource center raising funds for expansion
Verona area cat adoption and resource center raising funds for expansion(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A pet adoption and resource center is expanding and remodeling their Verona adoption center, thanks to the community’s support.

Angel’s Wish is in the process of doubling their number of cat condos, establishing a specialized medical intake area, and improving the overall environment for the cats and kittens they care for.

Volunteer and board member Alyssa Pon-Franklin said the expansion is long overdue and she is grateful for space that can evolve with the community’s needs.

“We specialize in working with like orphaned kittens and moms and litters, so being able to have more space to adequately serve their needs is really important for our vulnerable cats,” Pon-Franklin said.

The organization has raised $110,000 so far, and they are looking to raise another $40,000 by the end of constriction season next month. Angel’s Wish is also looking for volunteers and foster families. To donate or volunteer, visit https://angelswish.org/.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota

Latest News

Sparta HS student dies in Monroe Co. crash
Wounded veterans, first responders with Project Hero cycle 250+ miles during ‘therapy ride’
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed...
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry
Madison police plans dozens of enhanced traffic enforcements in coming weeks