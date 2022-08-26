Water main break shuts down Sun Prairie pool for the summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s Family Aquatic Center is now closed for the season after a water main break at the facility.

Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department stated that it discovered the water main break early Friday morning.

“This issue will be resolved as soon as possible, and we look forward to seeing you at the pool in 2023,” the agency wrote.

The water from this main break is what usually supplies the restrooms at the pool and the concession stand, officials explained.

The department said on Facebook that its Splashpad is still available and will be open through Labor Day.

