Wounded veterans, first responders with Project Hero cycle 250+ miles during ‘therapy ride’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 50 wounded veterans, first responders, and their supporters biked from Minneapolis to Madison as part of the Project Hero 2022 Great Lakes Challenge.

The ‘therapy ride’ is intended to give participants a sense of hope and purpose, organizers said. According to Project Hero, more than 20% of active and retired military have some form of PTSD and more than 300,000 current members of the military have experienced concussion trauma.

From building adaptive bikes to logging more than 30,000 miles across the world, Project Hero’s mission is to bring hope, recovery, and resilience in support of our healing heroes.

Ride Director for the Great Lakes Challenge Joe Coddington said participants ride in pairs, allowing them to share their stories.

“Really most of these veterans what they really want is just to be like everybody else and because they were serving our country and got injured, some of that got taken away from them and this is a small way to get it back,” Coddington said.

Program participant Michael Arroyo has been involved with Project Hero since 2015. Arroyo said no matter how far their team rides, they always finish strong.

“Many of us have challenges, just like everyone has challenges in their life in any facet, but through cycling we build comradery, we build unity, we build just a bondage, and this allow us to have that sense of hope and purpose.”

According to Project Hero, the organization hosts five challenges a year, each one a multi-day journey that cover hundreds of miles.

