Brush fire causes smoke plume over Madison’s near east side

A brush fire caused a plume of smoke to billow over Madison’s near east side Friday afternoon, fire officials confirmed.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A spokesperson for the City of Madison Fire Department said that firefighters responded around 3:40 p.m. to the 3600 block of Milwaukee Street, near an Amazon distribution center.

A spokesperson for the City of Madison Fire Department said that firefighters responded around 3:40 p.m. to the 3600 block of Milwaukee Street, near an Amazon distribution center.

All units other than two were dismissed from the scene around 4:15 p.m., the spokesperson noted.

The spokesperson said there was no information yet on the cause of the fire.

