Cubs break up Brewers’ no-hit bid with HR in 7th inning

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta threw six hitless innings for Milwaukee before Ian Happ homered against Matt Bush in the seventh, breaking up the Brewers’ no-hit bid against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Happ connected for a two-run shot with one out, lifting Chicago to a 2-1 lead.

Peralta struck out five and threw 82 pitches. He hasn’t worked more than seven innings or thrown more than 102 pitches in a game this season.

It was Peralta’s fifth appearance since coming off the injured list. The 2020 All-Star missed over two months this season with a right lat strain.

The first batter Bush faced was Nick Madrigal, who reached on an error when third baseman Luis Urías misplayed a grounder. Madrigal advanced to second when Willson Contreras grounded out, and then Happ sent a 3-2 pitch from Bush over the right-field wall.

The only batter to reach base against Peralta was Franmil Reyes, who walked with one out in the second.

There have been three no-hitters so far this season.

Tylor Megill combined with four New York Mets relievers in a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29. Reid Detmers had the lone complete-game no-hitter in the Los Angeles Angels’ 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10. Houston’s Cristian Javier, Ryan Pressly and Hector Neris teamed up to hold the New York Yankees hitless in a 3-0 triumph on June 25.

Cincinnati’s Hunter Greene and Art Warren held Pittsburgh hitless on May 15, but it didn’t count as a no-hitter because they combined to pitch only eight innings in a 1-0 loss. The Pirates capitalized on three walks and a groundout to score a run in the eighth.

