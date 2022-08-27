McFarland woman found safe after going missing for 2 weeks

(KWQC)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McFarland Police Department found a 60-year-old woman Saturday who had been flagged as an endangered missing person.

Police said the family of the woman had not heard from her in approximately two weeks.

The woman was last seen at her home in McFarland about two weeks ago before she was found safe, the alert stated.

The woman was found safe and the family was notified, McFarland PD stated.

