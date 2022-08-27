Monroe High School defeats Mount Horeb/Barneveld in Week 2 of Friday Football Blitz

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Game of the Week for the second week of Friday Football Blitz took NBC15 Sports to Monroe High School as the Cheesemakers hosted Mount Horeb/Barneveld.

Both teams were starting off the season 1-0, with the Cheesemakers blanking Beaver Dam last week 39-0.

On Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s side, they beat McFarland 23-15 last week with a gritty fourth-quarter performance.

In the end, Monroe came out victorious Friday night and won 40-19 against Mount Horeb-Barneveld.

