Monroe High School defeats Mount Horeb/Barneveld in Week 2 of Friday Football Blitz

Friday Football Blitz sets off for week 2
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Game of the Week for the second week of Friday Football Blitz took NBC15 Sports to Monroe High School as the Cheesemakers hosted Mount Horeb/Barneveld.

Both teams were starting off the season 1-0, with the Cheesemakers blanking Beaver Dam last week 39-0.

On Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s side, they beat McFarland 23-15 last week with a gritty fourth-quarter performance.

In the end, Monroe came out victorious Friday night and won 40-19 against Mount Horeb-Barneveld.

Here’s a link to the full scoreboard of games across south central Wisconsin.

