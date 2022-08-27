Not a completely dry weekend

Best rain chance: Sunday
Scattered showers Sunday and Monday
Scattered showers Sunday and Monday(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • A stray shower or two possible today
  • Scattered showers and storms Sunday
  • Few additional showers Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some light, patchy fog has developed across parts of Southern Wisconsin this morning but isn’t causing too much of an impact on visibility. Any fog will clear once the sunrises ad temperatures begin to warm. Overall, today will be pretty nice! Clouds will begin to build in later in the afternoon, and dew points will be a little on the stickier side in the mid-60s. A stray shower or two could make their way into the region this afternoon, but those chances are pretty slim.

Today is the day to get out and get your outdoor plans done as rain chances (and humidity levels) increase tomorrow. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the region tomorrow. It likely won’t be wet the whole day, but you’ll want the rain gear around if you plan on being outside.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

As the system moves out on Monday, a cold front will sweep through and possibly spark up a few additional showers during the morning. But that cold front will really help out our humidity levels and drop our temperatures through the rest of the workweek!

Skies look to remain mainly clear through the later part of the week, with highs a little on the cooler side in the mid to lower 70s. Some overnight temperatures could be near the low 50s (maybe 40s if you’re further north)!

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
UW drinks a lot of beer, according to the Princeton College Rankings

Latest News

Showers and a few storms are possible Sunday/Monday.
Nice start to the weekend; Watching for Sunday showers
Friday Extended Forecast
Tracking Sunday rain showers
A Good Chance of Showers Sunday
Sunny and Pleasant Today and Saturday
Extended Forecast
Sunny and Pleasant Today and Saturday