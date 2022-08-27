Not a completely dry weekend

Key Takeaways

A stray shower or two possible today

Scattered showers and storms Sunday

Few additional showers Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some light, patchy fog has developed across parts of Southern Wisconsin this morning but isn’t causing too much of an impact on visibility. Any fog will clear once the sunrises ad temperatures begin to warm. Overall, today will be pretty nice! Clouds will begin to build in later in the afternoon, and dew points will be a little on the stickier side in the mid-60s. A stray shower or two could make their way into the region this afternoon, but those chances are pretty slim.

Today is the day to get out and get your outdoor plans done as rain chances (and humidity levels) increase tomorrow. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the region tomorrow. It likely won’t be wet the whole day, but you’ll want the rain gear around if you plan on being outside.

As the system moves out on Monday, a cold front will sweep through and possibly spark up a few additional showers during the morning. But that cold front will really help out our humidity levels and drop our temperatures through the rest of the workweek!

Skies look to remain mainly clear through the later part of the week, with highs a little on the cooler side in the mid to lower 70s. Some overnight temperatures could be near the low 50s (maybe 40s if you’re further north)!

