Officials searching for missing Mukwonago teen last seen Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are searching for a Mukwonago teen who has been missing since Monday.

The Department of Justice issued the Missing Endangered Person Alert for Zara Sindler, 14, who was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday in Mukwonago.

Authorities say she has not been in contact with anyone, which is rare for her.

Sindler was described as being 5′2″ tall, weighing 110 pounds and having brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black hooded Nike sweatshirt and black athletic shoes.

Officials say it is unknown how she is traveling, but noted she may be with 14-year-old Jesse Kelley. He is also pictured in the photo provided by the DOJ.

The alert added that she does not have access to a vehicle and it is unknown if she is traveling with anyone else.

