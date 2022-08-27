Officials searching for missing Mukwonago teen last seen Monday

Jesse Kelley (left) may be traveling with the missing Mukwonago teen, Zara Sindler (right)....
Jesse Kelley (left) may be traveling with the missing Mukwonago teen, Zara Sindler (right). Both are 14 years old.(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are searching for a Mukwonago teen who has been missing since Monday.

The Department of Justice issued the Missing Endangered Person Alert for Zara Sindler, 14, who was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday in Mukwonago.

Authorities say she has not been in contact with anyone, which is rare for her.

Sindler was described as being 5′2″ tall, weighing 110 pounds and having brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black hooded Nike sweatshirt and black athletic shoes.

Officials say it is unknown how she is traveling, but noted she may be with 14-year-old Jesse Kelley. He is also pictured in the photo provided by the DOJ.

The alert added that she does not have access to a vehicle and it is unknown if she is traveling with anyone else.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota

Latest News

Bucky becomes a doctor
UW-Madison student trades in his Bucky Badger costume for a white coat
Brush fire causes plume of smoke near Milwaukee Street
Brush fire causes smoke plume over Madison’s near east side
Brush fire causes plume of smoke near Milwaukee Street
Brush fire causes plume of smoke near Milwaukee Street
Verona area cat adoption and resource center raising funds for expansion
Verona area cat adoption and resource center raising funds for expansion