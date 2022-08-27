Sparta HS student dies in Monroe Co. crash

By Nick Viviani
SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old who was about to enter his junior year at Sparta High School was found dead late Thursday night after a crash in rural Monroe Co., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement Friday morning, the Sheriff’s Office reported James Dean (JD) Olson had died when his vehicle went off the road around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Co. Hwy. BC and Fairway Road, in the Township of Sparta.

The vehicle rolled and went down an embankment where it was discovered a little more than an hour later. Olson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office statement included a message from Sparta Area School District, which plans to offer additional support for any students who need it, saying:

“The Sparta Area School District would like to extend our deepest and sincerest condolences to JD’s family, friends, and all who knew him. As a District, we will be establishing a support plan that we will be sharing with families to assist students during this tragedy.”

The Sheriff’s Office noted its investigation into the wreck remains ongoing. The highway was closed for several hours overnight while crews were at the scene.

