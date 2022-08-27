Tracking more showers for Sunday

Another round of showers/storms is likely Sunday and Monday
Scattered showers and a few storms are possible Sunday morning & afternoon.
Scattered showers and a few storms are possible Sunday morning & afternoon.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Saturday showers/storms diminish by sunset
  • Another round of rain is likely Sunday morning/early afternoon
  • A cold front will move by on Monday - prompting more showers/storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms have over delivered - expanding farther into the Capital Region as a result of an outflow boundary & ample moisture. Showers and thunder cells flare up and then lose strength given lack of any upper-level support.

This activity will persist for the next hour or two. Increasing cloud cover is expected tonight as SW flow takes hold. Additional showers and a few thunderstorms are likely early Sunday morning thru early afternoon. Severe weather is not expected. Although temperatures will top out in the lower 80s, dew points are expected to climb Sunday into Monday.



An advancing cold front on the Plains kicks off showers and storms late Sunday night into Monday. That frontal boundary arrives into Wisconsin early Monday. Showers and storms will have weakened considerably, but a broken line of scattered rain/storm cells is possible. Additional rain is possible over SE Wisconsin through early Monday afternoon.

High-pressure rolls in behind the frontal boundary and will lead to several days of sunshine and cooler temperatures. Daily highs will only top out in the upper 70s.

