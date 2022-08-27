Two dogs from Houston are looking for new homes in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Two furry friends want to find their forever homes—hopefully together.

The doggy duo--Corey and Matthew were found in a ditch in Texas and were taken in by Wisconsin organization Lola’s Lucky Day.

Matthew was injured and found in a puddle of water in a ditch by the side of the road but his friend Corey was on a mission to get them both help. Corey, with no physical injuries, stood by the street trying to get the attention of those passing by.

After about five to six hours, the two were rescued and were given medical attention. The process to get them here was quite unique for an animal rescue organization. A representative of Lola’s Lucky Day-Brenna Sullivan says it took only one day to get them here. This process is the same for the organization’s other dogs as well.

“We have a van that accommodates up to 32 dogs depending on if there is a litter of puppies or so that drivers meet in Pocahontas, Arkansas. Then we have a van here that goes and drives down to Pocahontas Arkansas as well and they transfer the dogs in our van and then they come up here,” said Sullivan.

The duo were separated because of their injuries and because they both tested positive for heart worms when rescued. Although both dogs are safe and sound with their foster families, the rescue group says Corey and Matthew are warriors.

“They are really perfect and we say that about every dog because the sad reality is if a dog makes it out of Texas alive and makes it up to Wisconsin they are amazing dogs. They really are because the reality is they don’t make it out,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said they are shy dogs but they warm up to any human who gives them love.

If you are interested in adopting either or both together you can contact the organization at wi.lolasluckyday@gmail.com

