UW Health art exhibit promotes diversity in organ donations

LifeLine Exhibition
LifeLine Exhibition(UW Health)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin Hospital is displaying new artwork this month in Madison aimed at raising awareness surrounding organ donation from people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds.

”LifeLine: The Ultimate Bond,” features personal testimonies about organ and tissue donation from the members of Divine Nine, a Milwaukee group of historically Black Greek-letter fraternities and sororities.

According to UW Health, more than 100,000 people are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants, and almost 60% of those waiting represent BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color).

“Although transplants can be successful regardless of the race or ethnicity of the donor and recipient, there’s a greater chance of longer-term survival if the shared genetic background of the donor and recipient are closely matched. That is why we all benefit when individuals of all ethnicities and races register as organ, eye, and tissue donors,” said Dr. Nikole Neidlinger, associate medical director, OTD, and associate professor of surgery, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

Dr. Neidlinger explained the exhibit highlights a more generalized need for organ donation as well.

“This exhibit creates an opportunity for dialogue and awareness about the need for more registered donors,” said Dr Neidlinger.

UW Health added that due to factor such as diabetes and high blood pressure, African Americans account for 28% of the national kidney waitlist while Hispanic/Latinx people account for 21%, followed by Asian Pacific Islanders and American Indian/Alaskan Native people.

For more information about the exhibit, visit https://lifelineexhibition.org/

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
UW drinks a lot of beer, according to the Princeton College Rankings

Latest News

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Prison supervisor arrested for having sex with inmate
Wisconsin BBB gives tips for back to school technology shopping
McFarland woman found safe after going missing for 2 weeks
Bucky becomes a doctor
UW-Madison student trades in his Bucky Badger costume for a white coat