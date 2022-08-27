UW Health art exhibit promotes diversity in organ donations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin Hospital is displaying new artwork this month in Madison aimed at raising awareness surrounding organ donation from people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds.

”LifeLine: The Ultimate Bond,” features personal testimonies about organ and tissue donation from the members of Divine Nine, a Milwaukee group of historically Black Greek-letter fraternities and sororities.

According to UW Health, more than 100,000 people are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants, and almost 60% of those waiting represent BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color).

“Although transplants can be successful regardless of the race or ethnicity of the donor and recipient, there’s a greater chance of longer-term survival if the shared genetic background of the donor and recipient are closely matched. That is why we all benefit when individuals of all ethnicities and races register as organ, eye, and tissue donors,” said Dr. Nikole Neidlinger, associate medical director, OTD, and associate professor of surgery, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

Dr. Neidlinger explained the exhibit highlights a more generalized need for organ donation as well.

“This exhibit creates an opportunity for dialogue and awareness about the need for more registered donors,” said Dr Neidlinger.

UW Health added that due to factor such as diabetes and high blood pressure, African Americans account for 28% of the national kidney waitlist while Hispanic/Latinx people account for 21%, followed by Asian Pacific Islanders and American Indian/Alaskan Native people.

For more information about the exhibit, visit https://lifelineexhibition.org/

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.