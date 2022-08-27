UW-Madison student trades in his Bucky Badger costume for a white coat

Bucky becomes a doctor
Bucky becomes a doctor
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Aug. 26, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Bucky Badger is stepping out from a mascot role and stepping into medical school in the hopes of improving health in rural Wisconsin communities.

Bucky Badger’s identity is always a secret until the student playing the mascot graduates.

Shane Hoffman was one of seven students who portrayed the iconic hype creature at University of Wisconsin- Madison athletic events during his undergraduate time in college. Hoffman traded in his costume for a white coat on Friday during a traditional ceremony at the University of Wisconsin Union Theater.

”When you become Bucky you kind of get gifted a suit and that becomes your suit,” Hoffman said. “You have to take care of it. You have to take pride in how you wear it around to different events and I think the same applies for our white coats.”

Future Dr. Hoffman balanced his mascot career with classes and work in the health care field. He said the experience provides common ground with patients.

“As a nurse if I wasn’t really getting along with patients or I just needed something to talk about I’d ask them what kind of sports they’re into, if they watch Wisconsin football and then I would let it slip,” Hoffman said.

“I think Buckeys do make good doctors especially in Wisconsin,” UW School of Medicine and Public Health Associate Dean Dr. Christie Seibert said. “People who want to do that kind of service, connect and cheer sometimes for the underdog are the same attributes that we use and take advantage of and turn into advocacy for patients.”

Dr. Seibert oversees the Wisconsin Academy for Rural Medicine (WARM) program.

Hoffman pledged to work as a doctor in remote Wisconsin areas similar to the community he grew up in, Lake Mills.

He said health care is harder to find outside of metropolitan areas of the Badger State.

Dr. Seibert said students like Hoffman will learn from physicians already making a difference in their communities.

”They are preceptors, they let them into their operating rooms, they work with them in their clinics, they bring them to their hospitals and they are the sponsors of these students so we see that giving back,” she said. “That ability to connect with people, that’s really important in a physician.”

