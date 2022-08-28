1 arrested after 14-hour Watertown standoff ends

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight standoff in Watertown ended early Sunday morning when SWAT team members forced their way into the home and took the suspect into custody, according to the city’s police department.

In a statement, Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski explained his officers and negotiators had been talking and texting with the suspect for 14 hours, urging him to surrender, since they arrived at the home, in the 600 block of Arlington Way, on Saturday afternoon.

The situation began around 4 p.m. as a violation of bond conditions, Kaminski continued, saying the suspect repeatedly pointed his gun at officers and talked about engaging them in a gunfight. According to police, the suspect came out of the home at one point during the standoff and pointed his gun towards the authorities. One of the officers fired at the suspect but the bullet did not strike him.

SWAT teams from both the Jefferson Co. and the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Offices were on hand during the incident. Kaminski noted they had deployed gas and used other distraction devices to force the suspect to give up. After those techniques and negotiations failed, he said, authorities decided to go in and they were able to detain the man without any further incident.

The name of the suspect was not released at this time. He was arrested on a count of failing to comply with officers’ attempt to take a person into custody. Officer remained at the home into Sunday morning, continuing with the investigation.

The name of the officer who fired was also not released at this time.

