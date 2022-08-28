4 injured in Clinton shooting

An early morning shooting in Rock Co. leaves four injured.
Four people have been injured after a shooting in Clinton early Sunday morning.
Four people have been injured after a shooting in Clinton early Sunday morning.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) -Four people are left injured after a shooting in Clinton.

The Clinton Police Department as well as the Clinton Fire Protection District were first to arrive on scene after receiving a call of an active shooter just after 12:30 a.m.

More than 40 area officers responded to the incident including Clinton Fire, Clinton PD, Beloit Fire, Beloit PD, Rock Co. authorities, Janesville PD and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Clinton Fire Protection District confirms three people transported themselves to an area hospital, one person was taken by ambulance.

