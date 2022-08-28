4 injured in Clinton shooting

CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) -Four people are left injured after a shooting in Clinton.

The Clinton Police Department as well as the Clinton Fire Protection District were first to arrive on scene after receiving a call of an active shooter just after 12:30 a.m.

More than 40 area officers responded to the incident including Clinton Fire, Clinton PD, Beloit Fire, Beloit PD, Rock Co. authorities, Janesville PD and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Clinton Fire Protection District confirms three people transported themselves to an area hospital, one person was taken by ambulance.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.