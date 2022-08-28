ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible Sunday afternoon

Severe weather chances have increased for Sunday. The strongest storms could produce hail and gusty winds.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin Sunday afternoon.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin Sunday afternoon.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Strong storms possible this afternoon
  • Another few storms possible Monday morning and stronger storms SE in the afternoon
  • Nice for the rest of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday is now a First Alert Day at NBC15. A complex of showers and thunderstorms that has recently developed in Iowa has taken aim towards southern Wisconsin. Given the daytime instability & ample moisture, these storms will be able to produce gusty winds and hail. Storms will enter into the Badger State through this afternoon and exit by sunset. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

A cold front will approach from the West early Monday morning. A few showers and storms are possible along this boundary, but many will have dissipated overnight. Redeveloping storms are possible across SE Wisconsin Monday afternoon. Some of these storms could also be strong.

After the cold front passes, the rest of the week appears quiet and calm. High-pressure will keep the sunshine overhead with highs topping out in the upper 70s - lower 80s.

