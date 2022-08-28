Beagle rescued from Virginia research puppy mill finds fur-ever home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of 4,000 beagles rescued from abusive conditions at a research puppy mill in Virginia found her fur-ever home Saturday.

Peanut Butter is one of six beagles from the facility who was transferred to Dane4Dogs, an area organization dedicated to ending the breeding, sale and use of dogs and cats for experimentation. Though the organization focuses on educating the community, when founder Rebekah Robinson found out that some of the rescued beagles needed homes, she decided to put on a different hat.

“We are primarily an education non-profit,” Robinson said. “We go around to different communities, and we educate them about dog and cat experimentation and research puppy mills like Envigo. We were excited to do this, it was a learning curve, but we’ve managed to adopt out all seven to just wonderful homes.”

Peanut Butter has been in foster case since her rescue in June and since then, has been receiving necessary veterinary care, including treatment for injured paws, extensive dental care, a spay, bloodwork, exams and a microchip, according to Dane4Dogs.

Peanut Butter’s foster family said she has transformed immensely since they first received her two months ago.

“It’s been challenging and super rewarding,” Peanut Butter’s foster mom Nikita Bartle said. “She’s been through a lot, and to see her from the beginning till now is just, it’s hard to describe these changes she’s made in such a short time.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.