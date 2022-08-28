Beloved Circus World ringmaster takes his final bow

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - After 39 years as ringmaster at Circus World, Dave SaLoutos took his final bow in the ring Sunday.

The Baraboo native entertained guests one last time during three performances Sunday afternoon; a ‘Shiver me Timbers’ music show and two final big top shows.

SaLoutos said he’s known Circus World almost his whole life and that it is in his DNA. He was born in the area just a couple years before the museum opened and has been affiliated ever since.

“In total we had seven circuses out of Baraboo, so that’s a huge heritage. So, it’s been a privilege to not only represent my hometown’s heritage, but the whole state of Wisconsin,” he said.

SaLoutos is not leaving the circus world completely, however; he said he is transitioning out of the ringmaster role to focus his efforts on marketing and assisting the museum’s director.

“It’s been a terrific career, I’ve appreciated every step of the journey, but there comes a time when you just gotta step back and let the younger generation in; they’re ready to go and I’m here to support,” SaLoutos said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.