Beloved Circus World ringmaster takes his final bow

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - After 39 years as ringmaster at Circus World, Dave SaLoutos took his final bow in the ring Sunday.

The Baraboo native entertained guests one last time during three performances Sunday afternoon; a ‘Shiver me Timbers’ music show and two final big top shows.

SaLoutos said he’s known Circus World almost his whole life and that it is in his DNA. He was born in the area just a couple years before the museum opened and has been affiliated ever since.

“In total we had seven circuses out of Baraboo, so that’s a huge heritage. So, it’s been a privilege to not only represent my hometown’s heritage, but the whole state of Wisconsin,” he said.

SaLoutos is not leaving the circus world completely, however; he said he is transitioning out of the ringmaster role to focus his efforts on marketing and assisting the museum’s director.

“It’s been a terrific career, I’ve appreciated every step of the journey, but there comes a time when you just gotta step back and let the younger generation in; they’re ready to go and I’m here to support,” SaLoutos said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner

Latest News

For the first time since 2019....the Susan G. Komen 'More Than Pink Walk' returned to Madison...
More than $100,000 raised for breast cancer at the Susan G. Komen ‘More Than Pink Walk’
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat
One person was arrested after an overnight standoff in Watertown, Wisconsin, that ended on Aug....
1 arrested after 14-hour Watertown standoff ends
One of 4,000 beagles rescued from abusive conditions at a research puppy mill in Virginia found...
Beagle rescued from Virginia research puppy mill finds fur-ever home