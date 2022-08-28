Crash on East Washington Ave. reroutes traffic

Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon.
Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon.

The call for the crash came in just after 5 p.m., Dane County dispatch reported.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and traffic in the area was rerouted while crews worked to clear the scene.

Dane County dispatch said no injuries were reported.

