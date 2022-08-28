Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat

TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening.

According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.

When officials arrived, they learned upon investigation that the 65-year-old had fallen out of his boat into the lake. When he tried to get back into the boat, he went under the water.

Bystanders to the scene were able to pull the man from the water and started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics were able to arrive. First responders continued these life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The Reedsburg man was pronounced dead at the scene, the press release said.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office was given assistence by La Valle Fire Department, La Valle First Responders, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Reedsburg EMS, UW-Health Med-flight, and Sauk County Coroner’s Office.

