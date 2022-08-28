More than $100,000 raised for breast cancer at the Susan G. Komen ‘More Than Pink Walk’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Willow Island was flooded with a sea of pink Sunday morning as breast cancer survivors and their supporters turned up for the Susan G. Komen ‘More Than Pink Walk’

This is the first time this event has returned to Madison in-person since 2019. The past two years the walk has been a digital event.

Breast cancer survivor and State Executive Director Nikki Panico says this is a day to celebrate those surviving, cheer on those battling and to honor the memory of those lost.

“We had over 1,000 volunteers, survivors, breast cancer survivors and participants today, rain or shine, they came out,” Panico said.

Proceeds from this walk will help advance Komen’s mission within the state: fund research and help provide direct support to people who are diagnosed with breast cancer.

According to Panico, more than $140 thousand was raised for the organization.

