More than $100,000 raised for breast cancer at the Susan G. Komen ‘More Than Pink Walk’

For the first time since 2019....the Susan G. Komen 'More Than Pink Walk' returned to Madison...
For the first time since 2019....the Susan G. Komen 'More Than Pink Walk' returned to Madison where supporters and survivors turned out in droves to attend.(WMTV)
By Kylie Jacobs and Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Willow Island was flooded with a sea of pink Sunday morning as breast cancer survivors and their supporters turned up for the Susan G. Komen ‘More Than Pink Walk’

This is the first time this event has returned to Madison in-person since 2019. The past two years the walk has been a digital event.

Breast cancer survivor and State Executive Director Nikki Panico says this is a day to celebrate those surviving, cheer on those battling and to honor the memory of those lost.

“We had over 1,000 volunteers, survivors, breast cancer survivors and participants today, rain or shine, they came out,” Panico said.

Proceeds from this walk will help advance Komen’s mission within the state: fund research and help provide direct support to people who are diagnosed with breast cancer.

According to Panico, more than $140 thousand was raised for the organization.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner

Latest News

The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat
One person was arrested after an overnight standoff in Watertown, Wisconsin, that ended on Aug....
1 arrested after 14-hour Watertown standoff ends
One of 4,000 beagles rescued from abusive conditions at a research puppy mill in Virginia found...
Beagle rescued from Virginia research puppy mill finds fur-ever home
Hundreds of cats and kittens in the area are available for adoption, and some found their...
Cats and kittens find their fur-ever homes at Janesville's Clear the Shelters event