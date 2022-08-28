Showers and storms likely today

Key Takeaways

Scattered showers and storms today

Isolated rain chance Monday morning

Quiet & comfortable rest of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another round of rain is moving in from the west today, bringing more showers and thunderstorms to the region. rain will likely be the most widespread during the morning and early afternoon, taper off but not completely drying out during the evening. Though you’ll likely hear a few claps of thunder, no severe weather is expected today.

Additional rainfall totals will likely be around a half-inch in most locations, possibly nearing an inch for those who see a few storms roll through.

We’ll see another slight rain chance overnight into Monday morning as a cold front sweeps through. It doesn’t look like this will carry much energy by the time it reaches southern Wisconsin, but a flash of lightning or two is possible early tomorrow. Skies should begin to clear through Monday afternoon with temperatures in the 80s.

Thanks to the cold front, temperatures will be a bit cooler through the rest of the week, and humidity levels will be lower as well! It looks like September will be off to a nice start.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.