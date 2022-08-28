Showers and storms likely today

Rain chances continue on Monday
Scattered storms and showers today, especially during the morning hours.
Scattered storms and showers today, especially during the morning hours.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Scattered showers and storms today
  • Isolated rain chance Monday morning
  • Quiet & comfortable rest of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another round of rain is moving in from the west today, bringing more showers and thunderstorms to the region. rain will likely be the most widespread during the morning and early afternoon, taper off but not completely drying out during the evening. Though you’ll likely hear a few claps of thunder, no severe weather is expected today.

Additional rainfall totals will likely be around a half-inch in most locations, possibly nearing an inch for those who see a few storms roll through.

We’ll see another slight rain chance overnight into Monday morning as a cold front sweeps through. It doesn’t look like this will carry much energy by the time it reaches southern Wisconsin, but a flash of lightning or two is possible early tomorrow. Skies should begin to clear through Monday afternoon with temperatures in the 80s.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Thanks to the cold front, temperatures will be a bit cooler through the rest of the week, and humidity levels will be lower as well! It looks like September will be off to a nice start.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment

Latest News

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible Sunday morning & afternoon.
Tracking more showers for Sunday
Scattered showers Sunday and Monday
Not a completely dry weekend
Showers and a few storms are possible Sunday/Monday.
Nice start to the weekend; Watching for Sunday showers
Friday Extended Forecast
Tracking Sunday rain showers