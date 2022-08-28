Thousands raised for children with chronic illnesses during Walk For Wishes

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The community gathered at McKee Farms Park Saturday morning to raise money for children with critical illnesses.

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin held their annual Walk For Wishes to support the kids, who will have their life-changing wishes granted thanks to community support.

In January, Kayla Kliminski was diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), an aggressive and life-threatening condition affecting the immune system. While many kids wished for a trip to Disney World or Universal Studios, Kayla’s wish was to have two semesters of college paid for.

“My first thought when my social worker came in and said I had a wish was ‘I don’t need a wish, give it to someone else, I’m barely a kid, someone else could enjoy it so much more,’ unfortunately you can’t really do that,” Kliminski said.

Over $25,000 was raised during the walk. The Make-A-Wish Wisconsin chapter has granted wishes for more than 6,500 children since it was founded in 1984, according to the organization.

