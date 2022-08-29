Eau Claire farm brings back sunflower maze for a good cause

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jaquish Farms in Eau Claire county brought back their sunflower maze, and it was all for a good cause.

The event that was held Sunday afternoon raised funds for a local non-profit called “Joshua’s Camp.”

“Joshua’s camp is a family retreat for families who have a child on a cancer journey,” said Wendy Carey who is the director of Joshua’a Camp.

They cover all costs for the children and families who attend the camp at the Metropolis resort, offering activities and therapy for the children undergoing treatment for cancer.

“We just try to have fun, let them forget about everything that’s going on in their lives for the weekend,” said Carey.

She also said a “celebration of life” is held to honor children who have died from the disease.

The sunflower fields can be found just off of Highway 85 in the county, the maze itself is designed to spell out “Joshua’s Camp.”

Carey says events like these are important to the organization’s mission of helping out kids in their toughest time.

“We really rely heavily on our community partners. So for someone local to reach out and say, hey, we want to raise money for Joshua’s camp. It’s just such a heartfelt expression,” said Carey.

That expression is what brought Jaquish Farms owner Don Jaquish into picking the charity to send proceeds to this year.

“The profits last year went to St Jude’s. And this year we decided to go with Joshua’s camp. That’s a local organization, and we’d like to help local people,” said Jaquish.

He adds that the field of sunflowers is a sight to see, no matter the weather.

“Yesterday we had to close down because of the rain. But today it looks like it’s going to quit by noon and life should be good,” said Jaquish.

A walk into the maze can take twenty minutes, but it can also take hours if you want it to. And why would you want to?

It can be enticing once you spend time in the maze surrounded by nothing but tall beautiful sunflowers.

In the maze, observation decks can also be found, giving even more stunning views from above the maze.

“It’s an atmosphere. It’s a family atmosphere. And children just love it here,” said Jaquish.

And if walking is not your thing, there is also a tractor ride you can try out.

The ride also includes another portion of the sunflower fields, just outside the maze.

“I always sell the experience. So those we have the sunflower maze and we have rides,” said Jaquish.

For the smaller passengers, a tiny train is there to take them on a joy ride around the farm.

It’s fun for the family and in the end, it is all for the kids.

“I had a little girl a few years back that... said, Mr.. I just want you to know that this was the most fun day I’ve ever had in my whole life,” said Jaquish.

It is an experience to be had, and all for a good cause.

If you were not able to come out to Jaquish Farms this weekend, the sunflower maze will be open for one more weekend on September 3rd and 4th.

And the hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

They hope to raise $10,000.

You can also help out by donating directly to the Joshua’s Camp website and clicking “make a donation”, or by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.