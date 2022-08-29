Everyone say thank you to the cold front!

Dew points dropping tonight
Lower dew points Tuesday & Wednesday.
Lower dew points Tuesday & Wednesday.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Lower humidity & cooler temperatures tomorrow
  • Lots of sunshine this week
  • Minimal rain chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front swept through the upper Midwest today, bringing strong storms to parts of northern Illinois, but only a few showers to communities to the north of the Stateline. The big impact that we’ll see from the frontal boundary is a big drop in humidity! Today was the most humid day we’ve had in quite some time, with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. They’ll drop into the 50s by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be milder tomorrow as well, as strong northwesterly winds usher in cooler air. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

A strong high-pressure system will be building into the region, giving us a quiet and sunny weather pattern to start the new month. As we shift our winds out of the south, we’ll see temperatures rise a bit through the latter half of the week. A mainly dry start to September as well, with only a slight chance for showers on Friday.

