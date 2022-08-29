A Few More Showers Possible Today

Sunshine Returns Tomorrow
Sunshine Returns Tomorrow
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Scattered Showers Today
  • Warm & Humid
  • Much More Pleasant Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front will slide across southern Wisconsin today. The front will bring another chance of showers and thunderstorms before temperatures cool off and humidity levels fall. A few of the thunderstorms could be on the stronger side toward midday and into the early afternoon—especially south and east of Madison. Warm and humid conditions are expected for today as well. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

After the cold front passes, cooler and quieter weather is anticipated. The rest of the week appears mostly sunny and pleasant. High-pressure will keep the sunshine overhead with highs topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

Sunshine Returns Tomorrow
A Few More Showers Possible Today
Hi-resolution models have started to point towards a complex of storms that moves through the...
Tracking more storms for Monday
Scattered storms and showers today, especially during the morning hours.
Showers and storms likely today
Scattered showers and a few storms are possible Sunday morning & afternoon.
Tracking more showers for Sunday