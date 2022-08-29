A Few More Showers Possible Today

Key Takeaways

Scattered Showers Today

Warm & Humid

Much More Pleasant Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front will slide across southern Wisconsin today. The front will bring another chance of showers and thunderstorms before temperatures cool off and humidity levels fall. A few of the thunderstorms could be on the stronger side toward midday and into the early afternoon—especially south and east of Madison. Warm and humid conditions are expected for today as well. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

After the cold front passes, cooler and quieter weather is anticipated. The rest of the week appears mostly sunny and pleasant. High-pressure will keep the sunshine overhead with highs topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

