Go Orange Day is fast approaching!

Go Orange Day is Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Go Orange Day is Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.(Second Harvest)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Go Orange Day is fast approaching!

That’s the day everyone in southwestern Wisconsin is asked to help raise awareness about hunger not only by not only wearing orange but showing it off too, sharing pictures far and wide to show they care. It’s all part of Hunger Action Month.

According to Second Harvest, around one in every 13 people in southwestern Wisconsin are dealing with hunger every day. In all, that totals more than 100,000 members of our friends, families, and neighbors.

The situation is more dire for the youngest in the area. They experience hunger at an even greater rate. The 35,000 kids facing the risk of going to bed on an empty stomach make up approximately an eighth of them.

WMTV and Second Harvest are teaming up for Go Orange Day to help fight hunger in southwestern Wisconsin and we are hoping everyone joins in too.

So, don’t forget to dig deep into that closet, grab something orange, and wear it proudly on September 8.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

MPD: Speeding driver caught by enhanced patrols, faces 4th OWI
Friday Football Blitz Week 2
Friday Football Blitz Week 2
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
President Biden headed to Milwaukee for Labor Day
Luke’s Closet operating out of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Middleton provides free clothing...
Middleton-based non-profit ramps up clothing donations for children