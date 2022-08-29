MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Go Orange Day is fast approaching!

That’s the day everyone in southwestern Wisconsin is asked to help raise awareness about hunger not only by not only wearing orange but showing it off too, sharing pictures far and wide to show they care. It’s all part of Hunger Action Month.

According to Second Harvest, around one in every 13 people in southwestern Wisconsin are dealing with hunger every day. In all, that totals more than 100,000 members of our friends, families, and neighbors.

The situation is more dire for the youngest in the area. They experience hunger at an even greater rate. The 35,000 kids facing the risk of going to bed on an empty stomach make up approximately an eighth of them.

WMTV and Second Harvest are teaming up for Go Orange Day to help fight hunger in southwestern Wisconsin and we are hoping everyone joins in too.

So, don’t forget to dig deep into that closet, grab something orange, and wear it proudly on September 8.

