Grant Co. Sheriff: Woman swerves off road, into a creek to avoid hitting a deer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville woman crashed into a creek in Grant County over the weekend after having to swerve out of the way of a deer, authorities say.

A tow truck company reported seeing the woman’s vehicle in McPherson Branch Creek, about 40 yards off the roadway, around 6:55 a.m. Saturday near Airport Road and Hudson Hollow Road in the Township of Ellenboro.

The 28-year-old woman told officials that she was driving west on Airport Road when she saw the deer, moved out of the way and tried to turn.

She drove into the eastbound lanes and eventually off the road, striking several fence posts and a street signs. Her vehicle eventually came to a stop in the ditch below, deputies added.

The woman tried to get the vehicle out of the ditch, but the sheriff’s office said she ended up driving south through weeds and into the creek.

According to the report, the woman’s vehicle stopped at a 45-degree angle, nose down, in the water. Her car received moderate front end damage and was later towed away.

The woman left the crash and did not report it to police, the agency noted. Officials cited the woman for failing to notify police of the crash and hit and run property adjacent to a highway.

