Janesville gas station robbed at knifepoint

By Taylor Bowden
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A knife-wielding suspect is still on the run after a reported robbery at a Janesville gas station Monday morning.

According to the Janesville police department, the suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart on 104 E Racine St. at 3:53 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a knife.

After robbing the gas station, the suspect rode away on a bicycle heading westbound.

Janesville PD says, with the assistance of a K9 unit, they were able to track the suspect but were unable to find them. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information you are asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the P3 app.

