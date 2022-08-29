Lafayette Co. shooting range hours set to change Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The hours of operation for a Lafayette County shooting range are set to change on Thursday to a more restricted schedule, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said.

The new hours at Yellowstone Shooting Range will take effect following requests from neighbors because of the noise. According to DNR officials, the daily hours will reflect those of other state-owned ranges.

“We want to continue to support safe shooting opportunities for the users while also minimizing the impact of noise during early morning and evening hours for residents near the facilities,” said Bob Nack, DNR Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Team Supervisor.

DNR officials said the range’s new hours will be:

Open at 10 a.m., closed at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, March 13 – Nov. 6.

After Nov. 7 to March 12, the hours will change from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate daylight savings time.

Yellowstone Shooting Range will remain closed on Tuesdays.

The DNR plans to install automatic gates to enforce the hours.

