Madison gas prices drop again, GasBuddy reports

(Live 5)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gas prices in Madison continue to fall, with a new report indicating costs have come down by more than a nickel per gallon.

GasBuddy’s survey of over 200 gas stations in Madison found that the average price of gas was $3.47 Sunday, marking a drop of 6.8 cents per gallon from the previous week.

While that price stands at over 30 cents cheaper per gallon than a month ago, it’s still over 52 cents higher than where it stood last year.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, pointed out that the national average has continued sliding for the eleventh week in a row. The average price of gas in Madison is lower than the national average, which now stands at $3.81 per gallon.

“Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest,” De Haan said. “While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region.”

GasBuddy also reported the averages for cities across the Badger State and near the Wisconsin-Illinois Border, though Madison still came in lower. GasBuddy noted Rockford was at $3.87 per gallon, Appleton was at $3.42 per gallon and Milwaukee was at $3.72 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

Water rates may go up in Madison
Water rates may go up in Madison, if approved
Woody Knox is restoring a farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old.
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170 y/o farmhouse
Prison supervisor faces multiple sexual assault charges
Grant Co. Sheriff: Woman swerves off road, into a creek to avoid hitting a deer