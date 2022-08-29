Madison gas prices drop again, GasBuddy reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gas prices in Madison continue to fall, with a new report indicating costs have come down by more than a nickel per gallon.

GasBuddy’s survey of over 200 gas stations in Madison found that the average price of gas was $3.47 Sunday, marking a drop of 6.8 cents per gallon from the previous week.

While that price stands at over 30 cents cheaper per gallon than a month ago, it’s still over 52 cents higher than where it stood last year.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, pointed out that the national average has continued sliding for the eleventh week in a row. The average price of gas in Madison is lower than the national average, which now stands at $3.81 per gallon.

“Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest,” De Haan said. “While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region.”

GasBuddy also reported the averages for cities across the Badger State and near the Wisconsin-Illinois Border, though Madison still came in lower. GasBuddy noted Rockford was at $3.87 per gallon, Appleton was at $3.42 per gallon and Milwaukee was at $3.72 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.