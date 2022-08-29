Middleton-based non-profit ramps up clothing donations for children in need amid back to school season

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -School supplies and back to school clothes for teenagers, not to mention a growing kiddo, can come with a hefty price tag.

Luke’s Closet operating out of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Middleton looks to ease that financial burden for children in Dane Co.

The completely volunteer-run non-profit provides free clothing for adoptive, foster and kinship care children.

Recently reaching a new milestone, providing its 1,000th bag of clothing for kids in need, the non-profit knows their work is needed now more than ever.

Kim Nickel, the Closet’s operations coordinator, joins The Morning Show Monday to highlight the current clothing need for kiddos within the community.

If you would like to donate new or nearly new clothing, sizes birth through 18 years of age, you can do so by visiting the church’s contactless drop-off located at 7337 Hubbard Ave in Middleton, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To shop the non-profit’s wish list, see here.

Luke’s Closet accepts donations year-round of in-season clothing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.