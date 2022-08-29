MPD investigating weapons violation on south west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating reports of gun shots on the city’s south west side.

According to an MPD incident report, a woman called the police after finding her glass door shattered around 9 a.m. Thursday.

The woman remembered hearing gun shots the previous night but did not discover the damage until the next morning.

Officers first arrived at the 1900 block of Brittany Place around 12:05 a.m. but did not find shell castings or property damage at the time. Multiple people reported the gun shots, the report says.

MPD’s investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.