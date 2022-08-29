MPD: Speeding driver caught by enhanced patrols, faces 4th OWI

(WHSV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver faces a fourth-offense OWI charge after being caught allegedly going 20 mph over the speed limit in downtown Madison.

The 59-year-old Madison man was stopped Saturday night after he drove right into one of the areas where officers have stepped up patrols as part of its 2022 Summer Strategic Plan, the Madison Police Department pointed out.

An officer pulled him over around 10 p.m. along East Washington Ave., near S. Livingston Street, after spotting him going 44 mph in a 25-mph zone, MPD reported. After stopping, the suspect allegedly ran from the scene but did not make it far before being detained.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail for resisting arrest and 4th offense OWI, the report stated.

