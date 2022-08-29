A new school opens in Sun Prairie along with two others

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After eight years in the works...a new school is making its debut.

Sun Prairie West High School held its grand opening earlier today alongside two other schools in the district. The school will welcome 13-hundred students and more than a hundred staff when they start next month. Many families came together to see the three story building today.

Sun Prairie’s superintendent Brad Saron explains this project was a community effort and this-- is only the start of the future.

“This eight-year process, while it was challenging, it does represent how much the school district is grounded in community expectations. And I think it is also a signal that when a community rallies around a common and shared vision, they can do amazing things for a community, for kids and for families,” said Saron.

Students are coming from different schools in the district to start at west high this fall. Sophomore Avianna House says that she is happy to start the year at a new school.

“It feels like a new fresh start and it feels like a new space and I’m so happy. It just feels so new, and of course being in new spaces can make you nervous and anxious, but overall I’m super excited to start over in my new high school experience,” said House.

Students will start school on September 6th.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.