A new school opens in Sun Prairie along with two others

Sun Prairie West High School opens
Sun Prairie West High School opens(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After eight years in the works...a new school is making its debut.

Sun Prairie West High School held its grand opening earlier today alongside two other schools in the district. The school will welcome 13-hundred students and more than a hundred staff when they start next month. Many families came together to see the three story building today.

Sun Prairie’s superintendent Brad Saron explains this project was a community effort and this-- is only the start of the future.

“This eight-year process, while it was challenging, it does represent how much the school district is grounded in community expectations. And I think it is also a signal that when a community rallies around a common and shared vision, they can do amazing things for a community, for kids and for families,” said Saron.

Students are coming from different schools in the district to start at west high this fall. Sophomore Avianna House says that she is happy to start the year at a new school.

“It feels like a new fresh start and it feels like a new space and I’m so happy. It just feels so new, and of course being in new spaces can make you nervous and anxious, but overall I’m super excited to start over in my new high school experience,” said House.

Students will start school on September 6th.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner

Latest News

After 39 years as ringmaster at Circus World, Dave SaLoutos took his final bow in the ring...
Beloved Circus World ringmaster takes his final bow
Destination Madison looking for hundreds of volunteers ahead of IRONMAN
Willow Island was flooded with a sea of pink Sunday morning as breast cancer survivors and...
More than $100,000 raised for breast cancer at the Susan G. Komen ‘More Than Pink Walk’
After eight years in the works, a new school is making its debut.
Sun Prairie West High School holds grand opening