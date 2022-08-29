Over $15 million in grants added to $57 million investment in diverse businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $15 million will be added to the state’s Diverse Business Assistance Grant Program to help provide new opportunities for diverse small businesses, including rural, veteran-owned, and LGBT-owned businesses.

Gov. Tony Evers originally announced the $57 million in funds back in March, but this extra amount was added as part of a second round of funding for these small businesses.

Fourteen additional organizations will receive new grants for up to $3.1 million to help provide investment, technical, and operation assistance.

“Today’s investment means tomorrow’s entrepreneurs will be able to create even more opportunities in their communities and build back stronger,” said Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld.

Blumenfeld was one of several who attended the announcement, held at the Sherman Phoenix Marketplace in Milwaukee. The area represents over 25 small Black-owned businesses.

Some of these small businesses awarded these funds include the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane Co. (over $3.3 million), Madison Black Chamber of Commerce (over $3.3 million), Center for Community Stewardship (over $1 million) and Collaboration for Good ($991,900).

A full list of businesses that received these grants can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.